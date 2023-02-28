BSO: 13-year-old girl missing from Oakland Park

According to investigators, Jasmine Gutierrez, 13, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 3400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Oakland Park.

According to investigators, Jasmine Gutierrez was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Monday near the 3400 block of Northeast Eighth Avenue.

Authorities said Gutierrez is 5 feet tall, weighs around 105 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.