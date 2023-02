Voters in Miami elected a new city commissioner on Monday.

Sabina Covo declared victory in a special election for Miami’s District 2 commission seat.

Covo fills the seat vacated by former commissioner Ken Russel.

Russel had to resign from the commission before the end of his four-year term because he ran for Congress in last year’s election.

He lost in the primary to former Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo, who lost in the election to incumbent Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar.