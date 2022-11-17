Commissioner Ken Russell steps down, attends his last public Miami meeting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Commissioner Ken Russell attended his last public Miami commission meeting on Thursday at City Hall in Coconut Grove, ending his city service after his environmental activism propelled his political career.

Soledad Cedro, a spokesperson for the city, said Russell was in the process of leaving and “technically” resigned on Thursday since he will be skipping the next commission meeting.

Russell is making his full-time transition to the private sector after serving his second term as the commissioner who represented the city’s District two. The Longevity Partners, a London-based consulting firm, hired Russell as the public sector outreach director, The Commercial Observer reported on Nov. 11.

Russell, a Democrat, attempted a run to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. The party stood behind Rep. Val Demings who lost to Rubio in the midterms.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.