Miami Commissioner Ken Russell aims to challenge Rubio for U.S. Senate

MIAMI – Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell has set a lofty next political goal: U.S. Senate.

The District 2 Democrat has filed to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

He might first need to defeat state Rep. Val Demings in a Democratic primary, as the high-profile former Orlando police chief has also signaled a run.

Russell has a short political history for a Senate run, having been elected to the city commission in 2015.

Russell sat down with Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg on Thursday morning to announce his plans.

“The things [voters] are fighting for and asking for are the things I’m working on,” he said. “Because I’m really just a neighbor.”

