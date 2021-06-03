Cloudy icon
Politics

Miami Commissioner Ken Russell aims to challenge Rubio for U.S. Senate

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

David Selig
, Digital Executive Producer

Miami
Ken Russell
Marco Rubio
Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell announced he's running for U.S. Senate in an interview with Local 10's Glenna Milberg.
Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell announced he's running for U.S. Senate in an interview with Local 10's Glenna Milberg. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell has set a lofty next political goal: U.S. Senate.

The District 2 Democrat has filed to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022.

He might first need to defeat state Rep. Val Demings in a Democratic primary, as the high-profile former Orlando police chief has also signaled a run.

Russell has a short political history for a Senate run, having been elected to the city commission in 2015.

Russell sat down with Local 10 News’ Glenna Milberg on Thursday morning to announce his plans.

“The things [voters] are fighting for and asking for are the things I’m working on,” he said. “Because I’m really just a neighbor.”

