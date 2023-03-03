Clean Plate: Several South Florida restaurants with no violations past 3 months

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Darwin Brooks is better known as Papa Sauce.

Some say his BBQ joint at 269 S. Dixie Highway is the best kept secret in Deerfield Beach.

According to state records, on his last two routine unannounced state inspections, zero violations were found. That means no roaches, no rodent issues and no flies.

“It’s hard to do, but you just got to keep it going,” Brooks said. “I have been in this spot for 20 years.”

After decades in the restaurant business, he’s learned roaches come in boxes with deliveries.

“I don’t bring boxes in unless it is boxes of ribs,” Brooks said. “Boxes, they go in the dumpsters.”

Further south in Wynwood, Sweetgreen is located at the corner of Northeast 26th Street and 2nd Avenue.

To say their kitchen was immaculate is an understatement.

The motto at Sweetgreen is fresh plant forward, earth friendly food.

People were in line for their salads, miso bowls, crispy rice bowls and hot honey chicken plate.

“Food safety is our license to operate and that is the mandate that comes from the top down, so that is how we operate,” said Sweetgreen manager Heather. “It’s our number one priority every day.”

The state shuts places down for fly issues, and that could be a potential problem at Sweetgreen with all the fresh produce, but it’s not.

“As soon as our produce comes in our team immediately removes in from the cardboard box,” said heather. “We have a dispensing unit there with vegetable wash made from a grapefruit extraction and it cleans all the produce and put it in the bins.”

Deli-Boy Subs in Davie was the next stop for Local 10 News’ Jeff Weinsier.

They dubbed themselves as Broward’s mom and pop sub shop.

Located at 11328 W. State Road 84 inside the Plaza at Davie, the family sub shop that started in New Jersey in 1963 is three generations deep.

They’ve been at that location since 1990 and they also recently had zero violations.

“We have a sheet to check, a check list every night,” said Deli-Boy Subs manager Michael Simonson.