Man’s body found floating off Key West, sheriff says

KEY WEST, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after finding a man’s body floating in the waters off Key West Friday afternoon, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said crews removed the man’s body from the Northwest Channel at around 12:15 p.m.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission took the body to U.S. Coast Guard Station Key West, he said.

Authorities haven’t publicly identified the man and haven’t said whether they suspect any foul play.

Autopsy results are pending.