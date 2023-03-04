Disneyland removes controversial ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ lyric from parade soundtrack

Disneyland has removed the lyric ‘zip-a-dee-doo-dah’ from its parade after the lyric was met with controversy,

Disneyland’s ‘Magic Happens’ parade included the lyric beginning in March 2020, where it was met with criticism.

The lyric comes from the 1946 movie Song of the South, which has been often criticized for its portrayal of Black Americans and the post-Civil War era South.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the parade on hold for nearly three years but was reintroduced in February.

Disneyland has not yet given comment on their decision to remove the song from the parade.