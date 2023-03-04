Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department lifts no swim advisory for Jungle Island area

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A no swim advisory issued on Wednesday for the waters surrounding Jungle Island has been lifted, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said in a news release Friday.

The department said the advisory was issued after a 12-inch wastewater pipe broke, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater into Biscayne Bay.

According to WASD, the pipe at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail has since been repaired after the break caused 5,000 gallons of wastewater to spill into the bay.

According to The Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, water quality samples were compliant and all related signs were removed.

“It is the priority of the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department to provide safe, reliable service to its customers,” said the department in a news release.

For additional information about Department services and programs, visit the WASD website.