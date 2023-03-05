Broward cancer patient who struggled getting to home due to broken elevator dies in hospice facility

Shanna Gibson battled multiple Stage 4 cancers and could not get in and out her home on her own because the elevator in her Lauderhill condo building had not worked for months.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Earlier this year Local 10 News introduced you to Shanna Gibson.

Her brother and a friend had to carry her in her wheelchair up to the third floor.

Last week, Gibson was admitted to a hospice facility.

Her brother said she could not be discharged to the comfort of her home at International Village because of the elevator still being broken.

Sadly, Gibson passed away Saturday afternoon.

At last check, the county was still imposing daily fines against the International Village Association for the elevator issue.