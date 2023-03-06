Southwest Airlines flight fills up with smoke, some oxygen masks fail to drop, witnesses say

Brid strikes caused smoke to fill a plane during a Southwest Airlines flight on Sunday from Havana to Fort Lauderdale. Some of the passengers who experienced the scare arrived on Monday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – After hugging her husband on Monday at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Jenny Gonzalez said that she panicked during a Southwest Airlines flight.

Witness videos show smoke filling the cabin during the flight that departed on Sunday from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, but didn’t make it to its destination.

The pilot was forced to return and make an emergency landing at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana.

“Explosion! A lot of smoke. We couldn’t breathe,” Gonzalez said.

Birds struck the engine and the plane’s nose after takeoff, according to the airline. The plane landed safely after the scare and no one was injured.

“I am so grateful. I am trying to see my sons. That’s the only thing I want to do now,” Gonzalez said after arriving at FLL on Monday.

Several other Southwest Airlines passengers, including Daniel Medina, said that not all of the oxygen masks dropped down while the smoke spread before landing.

“Some of us had to punch the things to get the masks,” Medina said. “Thank God, we are alive.”