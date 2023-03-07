Deputies find deceased man after responding to report of shooting in Tamarac

TAMARAC, Fla. – Authorities in Tamarac are conducting an investigation after finding a dead body inside a home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to what was described as a delayed report of a shooting along the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday.

At the scene, deputies found a deceased man and called in homicide and crime scene units to begin an investigation.

BSO did not say how the man died or whether he appeared to have been shot. They also did not provide any information on a possible suspect or person of interest.

Neighbors told Local 10 News a couple lives at the home police were focused on, and that the incident was domestic in nature. One man said the woman who lives in the home left the area after the shooting, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Deputies could be seen talking to a woman in a car in the driveway of the home at one point.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.