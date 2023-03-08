WATCH LIVE: VP Kamala Harris, Gloria Estefan to speak at climate conference in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The speakers during the Aspen Ideas: Climate Conference Wednesday at the Miami Beach Convention Center include Vice President Kamala Harris and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

Harris will be speaking about the actions that President Joe Biden’s administration has made to deal with climate change including an effort to support clean energy.

The plenary session from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall also includes Ivan Duque, the former President of Colombia, and Talbert Cypress, the chairman of the Miccosukee Tribe of Florida.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also participated on Wednesday morning in a discussion about women who are dedicated to protecting the environment.

The conference started on Monday and ends on Thursday. For more information about the schedule, visit this page.