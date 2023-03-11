69º

LIVE

Local News

BSO: Man injured after being struck by vehicle during drive-by shooting in Dania Beach

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dania Beach, Broward County, Crime
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating after a man was injured by a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Dania Beach early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Southwest Eighth Avenue and West Dania Beach Boulevard.

Authorities said BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call that an altercation occurred between two women.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Carey Codd, a woman was attempting to drive out of the area when shots were fired at her car.

Codd said at some point during the shooting, a man was struck by the vehicle.

Authorities said it does not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

According to Codd, the man struck by the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email