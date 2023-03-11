Walk for the Animals event inches closer towards donation goal of $475,000

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 13-week-old, 21-pound puppy named Riley.

Wachter believes Riley could weigh up to 80 pounds when fully grown.

She says Riley is energetic, a little spastic and believes that if you have a family that does a lot of activities, then he is the dog for you.

Wachter says Riley will need lots of chew toys and believes that he should take a doggy obedience class.

Wachter also spoke about the great cats that are with the humane society.

She said that a cat named Romeo (pictured at the top of the page) is looking for a home after he was placed in a foster home when his original owner recently passed away.

Wachter also spoke about the Humane Society of Broward County’s 33rd annual “VCA Walk for the Animals” that took place event in Fort Lauderdale on March 4.

Thousands of participants were seen walking along A1A to help provide awareness towards pet adoptions, community services and education in hopes to find our furry friends a forever home.

Wachter said that event was a huge success and the non-profit fundraiser is only $1,000 away from reaching their goal of bringing in $475,000 for the event.

Local 10 News anchor and animal advocate Jacey Birch also participated in the event and started a fundraising page which you can view and donate here: VCA Walk for the Animals.

Birch rode on a pace car and spoke with a boy named Jupiter, who encouraged everyone by saying: “Adopt don’t shop and we love our animals.”

According to Birch, “By donating to the walk, you are helping thousands of animals that come through their doors each year. Every dollar supports them as they provide veterinary care, food, shelter and much, much more to every animal they see.”

For more information on how to adopt an animal, click here.

You can also look at all our Local 10 “Animal Advocate” stories by clicking here.