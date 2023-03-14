Barricaded subject surrenders to police in Miami Gardens, case connected to Hollywood double stabbing

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – SWAT officers were seen surrounding a car in Miami Gardens Monday evening, with a man said to be barricaded inside.

The standoff lasted around three hours before it came to a peaceful resolution around 11 p.m.

It happened outside a gas station located on Northwest 27th Street in Miami Gardens.

Police had their guns drawn but were able to use less than lethal methods to get the suspect to surrender peacefully.

A negotiator could be heard asking the man inside the car to place a knife on the top of the car and to get on his knees with his arms up.

A police source confirmed to Local 10 News that the incident was connected to a double stabbing that happened earlier in the day at a Hollywood train station.

Hollywood police confirmed they were assisting in the investigation into the barricaded subject.