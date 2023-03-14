Several people, including 2 officers, hurt in northwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several people, including two Miami-Dade police officers, were hurt in a crash as officers trailed a stolen vehicle in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and 17th Avenue in the Pinewood area.

Police were reportedly trailing a stolen black pickup truck with several juveniles inside.

“Some uniformed officers were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle,” Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson said. “The primary officer requested backup units for assistance...(he) activated his emergency equipment to try to assist the primary officer in a timely manner, when unfortunately a car that was traveling southbound on 17th Avenue, turned left in front of the police officer, where they collided and the officer lost control, striking two other vehicles.”

The two hurt Miami-Dade officers suffered minor injuries and are expected to be OK, police said.

“Thank God the two officers are okay they’re being treated for minor injuries,” Sierra said. “One sustained some injuries to those lower extremities, the other one just had some bumps and bruises, but, thankfully, everyone is OK.”

The civilians caught up in the crash and injured are expected to be OK as well.

Three people were taken into custody after police caught up with the stolen video, Sierra said. Officers also seized a weapon.

Editor’s note: The original title and body of this article referenced a police pursuit, but police later said they were not engaged in a chase with the stolen vehicle.