DUI suspect accused of violating pre-trial program by wearing artificial penis while taking drug test

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was arrested on DUI manslaughter charges in 2021 was back behind bars Thursday after he wore an artificial penis while taking a drug test, authorities said.

According to an affidavit from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Vincent Young, 41, violated the terms of his pre-trial services program by wearing the artificial penis while submitting to a random drug test.

Deputies said Young claimed he was using his own urine while wearing the artificial penis.

Regardless, an additional test was administered and Young’s urine tested positive for marijuana, the affidavit stated.

He now faces a charge of violating the terms of the pre-trial services program.

Young’s original charges stem from a crash that occurred on Nov. 29, 2020, in the 1100 block of Hillsboro Mile in Hillsboro Beach.

Deputies said Young was driving north in a white 2015 Mazda 6 around 4:52 a.m. as Joseph Pugni was riding his bicycle north along the paved shoulder.

Authorities said Young’s car struck the rear of Pugni’s bike and the impact forced Pugni off the bike and onto the roadway.

Young then fled the scene northbound, authorities said.

Pugni was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Following the crash, BSO deputies were able to locate and stop Young’s vehicle without incident. Once stopped, Young cooperated with the investigation, authorities said.

According to authorities, Young told investigators he had been drinking cognac earlier in the evening and didn’t remember being involved in a crash because he had the music on loud and was “vibing.”

Months later, on the morning of May 19, 2021, Young was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, two counts of DUI manslaughter, one count of driving without a license causing death, and two counts of DUI causing property damage.

According to the state’s motion for pretrial detention, Young had a blood-alcohol level of .116 g/dL, and his blood contained THC at the time of his arrest.

Jail records show that Young was taken back into custody Tuesday and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.