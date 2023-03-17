76º

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year receives new car

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year receives new car (Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Public Schools)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The 2024 Francisco R. Walker Miami-Dade County Teacher of the Year was handed the keys to a brand-new Toyota on Friday.

Don Clerveaux, a fifth-grade science and social studies teacher at Phyllis Ruth Miller Elementary School, was honored by School Board Member Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, the school’s principal Ms. Kimberly Emmanuel, UTD Steward Qiana Rogers and his peers during a ceremony at his school.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools 2024 Teacher of the Year receives brand-new car (Courtesy: Miami-Dade County Public Schools)

Kendall Toyota gifted the brand-new sedan to the outstanding educator.

“We extend our gratitude to Kendall Toyota for their continuous support of our Teacher of the Year Award recipients,” said UTD President Karla Hernandez-Mats. “Mr. Clerveaux’s passion for teaching goes beyond the classroom, leaving an indelible impact on his students’ lives and shaping the future of our society.”

As a science teacher, Clerveaux has motivated his fellow teachers to become certified to take their students to the Everglades.

He has worked for Miami-Dade Public Schools for nine years.

