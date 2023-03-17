70º

North Miami Beach city attorney resigns ahead of seemingly certain termination

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

North Miami Beach City Attorney Hans Ottinot runs away from a commission meeting. (WPLG)

North Miami Beach’s embattled city attorney has submitted his resignation.

Hans Ottinot would have faced almost certain termination next week.

Ottinot was seen running from news reporters at the last city commission meeting rather than answer questions about the drama engulfing the city.

The three of seven North Miami Beach commissioners who support him have boycotted meetings since last fall, preventing any city business, including his termination.

A judge recently ordered those commissioners back to work.

Ottinot presented his resignation letter on Thursday. It will be effective Friday at 5 p.m.

The four-page resignation letter can be viewed below:

