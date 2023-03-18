Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

The Human Society of Broward County spoke with Local 10 News Saturday and are trying to find a forever home for their furry friends.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a 4-year-old dog named “Bentley.”

Wachter said that Bentley is mixed with American Bulldog and Pitbull.

She says Bentley is hearing impaired but understands some hand signals.

Wachter says that he is a “mush” of a dog and likes car rides. He also feels secure in a large crate.

Bentley’s profile says he is good with other dogs but can also be bullied at times by other dogs.

Wachter says the owner should schedule a dog meet if interested in adopting Bentley.

Because of his hearing impairment, Wachter says the family that adopts him should have patience.

According to Wachter, Bentley is good with people of all ages and is playful with cats, but the owner should supervise if they also own a cat.

He also needs to be on a leash when being walked because he is hearing impaired.

Bentley’s adoption fee has been underwritten in case anyone is interested in adopting him. He also gets to go home with some supplies to help him settle into his new home.

Wachter also talked about “Tom Thumb” and “Annie,” a guinea pig and a rabbit that were found by a good Samaritan abandoned in a park.

Tom Thumb and Annie are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County. (WPLG)

She advises that anyone interested in giving the duo a forever home should adopt them both together.

Wachter says they both have the same diet and will be easy to maintain.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.