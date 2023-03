Rescue crews have shifted from search and rescue to recovery in the hunt for a missing boater.

According to rescue officials, the man went missing near Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday.

Authorities said they heard the man jumped off a boat and had difficulty swimming before he disappeared.

Miami Fire Rescue said there were 13 passengers on the board at the time.

All of the other passengers were accounted for.

No other injuries were reported.