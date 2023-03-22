Police investigating after car caught on camera crashing into Hialeah beauty salon

HIALEAH, Fla. – Police are investigating after a car crashed into a beauty salon in Hialeah Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said they responded to Lilla Beauty Salon, located at 4250 W. 12th Ave., after receiving a call that a car crashed into a business.

According to Hialeah police, a driver was the only one in the car during the crash and no one was injured.

Local 10 News obtained surveillance video of the car smashing through the front entrance of the store and shattering the glass.

Marielikes Barreras, a store employee, told Local 10 News she was working on a customer’s hair when the car plowed through the front of the store.

Local 10 News was at the scene following the crash. The beauty salon’s front entrance wasn’t visible and the business was boarded up with wood.

Barreras said she is grateful that the incident did not result in injuries since there is a daycare, preschool and elementary school located directly next door to the salon.

She said that after the crash happened, her first thought was to help the driver in the car.

According to Barreras, the driver told her that she lost control of her car and didn’t know how it happened.

Barreras said that first responders were quick to arrive at the scene.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Local 10 News spoke with Barreras Wednesday. Her interview can be viewed below: