Miami firefighters work to extinguish blaze at abandoned building

MIAMI – City of Miami firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that erupted Thursday afternoon at an abandoned three-story building.

The building is located in the area of Southwest Sixth Street and Seventh Avenue.

According to police, no injuries have been reported.

People are urged to avoid the area at this time.

