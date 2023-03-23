Testimony continues during trial of businessman accused of murder-for-hire plot

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fingerprint examiner and a DNA analyst testified on Thursday during the trial of a Miami businessman who stands accused of devising a gruesome murder-for-hire plot in 2011.

Prosecutors accused Manuel Marin, known as a co-founder of The Presidente Supermarket grocery store chain, of being behind the murder of Camilo Salazar, an interior designer who had an affair with his wife.

Adriana Kristaly, a forensic biologist and an expert in DNA analysis, is a criminologist with the Miami-Dade Police Department who worked on the case.

“The DNA present in the tie wraps is the same type as Camilo Salazar,” Kristaly said in court about the evidence collected at the crime scene.

Detectives reported the killers tortured Salazar and used gasoline to burn part of his body while the then-prominent Cuban-American businessman was in Bimini.

Prosecutors accused Marin of hiring Roberto Isaac, former mixed-martial-arts fighter Alexis Vila Perdomo, and Ariel Gandulla to commit the murder on June 2011 in Miami-Dade. A fingerprint analyst testified Thursday that Gandulla left an impression of his pinky finger on Salazar’s car.

Before their testimony during Marin’s trial on Wednesday, the women who were in a love triangle with Salazar had already testified during the trials of Isaac and Vila Perdomo.

Both times, Jenny Marin, who was married to Marin when she had an affair with Salazar, described her husband’s angered reaction after he learned of the affair. Daisy Holcombe, Salazar’s wife, talked about the anguish that she felt after her husband vanished and his car turned up outside of her office.

As part of a plea agreement that included testifying against his accomplices, a judge sentenced Gandulla to 36 months in prison. Vila Perdomo was convicted of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder and a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison. Isaac was convicted of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping, a judge sentenced him to life in prison.

Marin surrendered in 2018 at a U.S. embassy in Spain. After prosecutors filed the case against him, Presidente Supermarkets representatives released a statement saying his contribution to the business was not significant and he has “had no involvement whatsoever in the company since 2011.”

