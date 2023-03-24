FHP to send ‘surge’ of troopers to patrol Miami Beach after violent weekend

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the Florida Highway Patrol to send a “surge” of more than 60 state troopers to patrol Miami Beach following a violent weekend that saw two people shot dead on South Beach, authorities said.

FHP announced the deployment in a news release Friday afternoon, saying the move was in partnership with the city of Miami Beach and Miami-Dade County.

It comes during the busy and often chaotic spring break period.

“FHP troopers will assist with patrolling the streets, keeping order, and preventing violent, illegal and unruly behavior exhibited in recent weeks,” the news release stated. “Miami Beach has experienced large crowds, gang violence, street racing and roadway takeovers that are dangerous to the public and visitors of the city.”

Dave Kerner, the executive director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which oversees FHP, said in the release, in part, that troopers will “stay as long as needed and protect the residents of the greater Miami area, and we will have zero tolerance for dangerous and illegal activity.”

While a full curfew for the upcoming weekend was taken off the table, officials did announce a controversial weekend curfew on liquor sales.