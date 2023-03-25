Humane Society of Broward County looking to find permanent home for furry friends

The Humane Society of Broward County spoke with Local 10 News Saturday and are trying to help their furry friends find forever homes.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County joined Local 10 News Saturday in continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, brought out a Corgi named “Peppermint Patty.”

Wachter said that she is the most social out of all the dogs at the facility.

According to Wacher, Peppermint Patty will need to be potty trained and is looking to be adopted by a family that has patience.

She says Peppermint Patty is not the type of dog that will be able to walk around the block right away but can get used to her environment with time.

Peppermint Patty will also have to learn how to walk around on a leash so that she can get comfortable with her environment.

She says that Patty is also not used to eating from her bowl and will have to be trained.

Wachter said that the Humane Society of Broward County has many dogs like Peppermint Patty that range from a couple days to 6 years old.

Wachter believes that Patty will get along with other dogs that are owned at a home, but many with her breed at the facility are timid.

The Humane Society also spoke about a 2-year-old tuxedo kitty named “Mitsy.”

Wachter said her original family is moving and put her up for adoption.

According to Wachter, Mitsy gets along well with other cats but not dogs and is looking to find her forever home.

There are many more dogs, cats, rabbits and furry friends up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County.

For more information on how to adopt any animal or schedule a visit, click here.