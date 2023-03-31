Supporters gather outside Mar-a-Lago following indictment of Donald Trump

PALM BEACH, Fla. – Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered outside his Mar-a-Largo home in Palm Beach Thursday night following the news of his indictment.

Just outside the gates, Trump flags were flying high in support of the Republican politician.

Supporters were cheered on by honking as drivers made their way over the Southern Boulevard Bridge.

The support comes after Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday after a probe into hush money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“I am here to show solidarity and to show support primarily for our nation,” said Trump supporter John Skeadas.

Local politicians who support him like Rep. Carlos Gimenez told Local 10 News that the move sets a bad precedent.

But Democrats like Congresswoman Debbie Washerman Schultz say to just let the judicial process play out.

“Frankly, Donald Trump has more significant legal jeopardy in this case than a pending investigation that accuses him of stealing classified documents and another investigation that accuses him of causing the riot on Jan 6,” she said. “He is both entitled to the same court and not above the law.”

Trump supporters are hoping their message of support reaches the former President ahead of his trip to New York on Monday before appearing in his arraignment on Tuesday.

He’s not quitting and so neither are we-- it doesn’t matter,” said Trump supporter Rowena Frazel.

“If President Trump sees this interview, I want him to know that we respect him, we love him,” said Skedas.

His supporters are promising to back the former president no matter what.

“The whole issue with the indictment is just another step with them trying to intimidate and discourage the whole movement, so (we) decided to show our support for him and the whole MAGA movement.

“I think it’s ludicrous,” said Skeadas. “I think it’s Trumped up. It has no basis in law and would only happen in New York, the most corrupt city in the country.”

It makes Trump the first former president to face criminal charges as he positions himself for another White House run in 2024.