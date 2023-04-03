DeSantis signs bill into law allowing Floridians to carry firearms in public without permit

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new bill into law on Monday in Tallahassee allowing Floridians who legally own concealed weapons to be able to carry these in public without a state permit starting on July 1.

The law allows Floridians to “briefly and openly display the firearm to the ordinary sight of another person, unless the firearm is intentionally displayed in an angry or threatening manner, not in necessary self-defense.”

Florida will also no longer require training on how to safely carry a concealed weapon, which was a part of the former process to get a permit.

It remains illegal in Florida to carry a firearm at a school or university campus, a police station, a detention facility, a courthouse, a polling place, a government meeting, a career center, a bar, and at airports. It also remains illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.

Florida also does not require a permit or license to buy a weapon and doesn’t have limits on quantity.

The new law does get rid of the state’s background check, while the federal remains with a three-day waiting period for purchases from a licensed dealer and without waiting during private transactions or exchanges. It does require a person who is carrying a weapon to carry valid identification.

The new law had the support of the Florida Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, the Florida Sheriffs Association, and the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

Florida Democrats released a statement accusing DeSantis of adopting the “Republican extremist agenda” to secure “an A+ rating” from The National Rifle Association of America, as “Floridians are begging lawmakers to prioritize the safety of their families and communities.”

