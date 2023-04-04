80º

Broward woman wins $1M prize playing Lottery scratch off game

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County woman claimed a $1 million prize playing the 50X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Tuesday.

According to Lottery officials, Litoria Ellis, 25, of Oakland Park, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $695,000.

Ellis bought the winning ticket from a Super Stop gas station, located at 1801 NE 45th St. in Fort Lauderdale.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.8 million.”

