BSO: 16-year-old boy missing from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy from Deerfield Beach who was reported missing Tuesday.

According to detectives, Kyle Andrews was last seen around 8:30 a.m. near the 900 block of Southwest 15th Street.

Andrews is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on Andrews’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.