Several detained for questioning after fatal stabbing reported at Hialeah home

Joseph Ojo, Reporter

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

HIALEAH, Fla. – Hialeah police are investigating a fatal stabbing that was reported Tuesday morning inside of a home.

According to police, the home is located in the area of West 16th Avenue and 63rd Street.

Police said officers arrived at the home to find a man dead.

They called the death an “isolated incident” and said several people were detained for questioning.

“We have several individuals in custody and those individuals are being interrogated right now in order to determine what happened and who was the person responsible for this action,” Hialeah police spokesman Jose Torres said.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

