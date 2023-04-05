Fast food burglars get away empty-handed after Oakland Park break-in

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District are searching for a pair of thieves who were captured on surveillance video breaking into a fast food restaurant last month.

According to authorities, the burglary occurred around 3:50 a.m. March 22 near the 3300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Surveillance video released Wednesday by BSO shows two male burglars, who had most of their faces covered, breaking into the rear door of the fast-food restaurant using “blunt objects.”

Deputies said the burglars forced their way into a locked office and worked to access the business’s safety box as they ripped out the alarm system’s wiring.

Deputies said the duo was unable to enter the safe and the would-be thieves eventually gave up, leaving the same way they came in.

“An employee of the franchise told detectives the subjects caused approximately $1,500 worth of damages,” a BSO news release stated.

Anyone with information about the burglars’ identities is asked to call Det. Daniel Richter at 954-202-3118 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or visiting browardcrimestoppers.org.