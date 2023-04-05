Medley business owner charged in explosion that killed 2

Detectives arrested a man they suspect was behind a deadly explosion in Medley.

MEDLEY, Fla. – A Miami Gardens man is now facing criminal charges in connection to a deadly February explosion at his welding company in Medley.

Miami-Dade police said Jeanpaul Lauries, 42, faces two counts of manslaughter after detectives, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, determined that the circumstances of the Feb. 21 incident “rose to the level of culpable negligence.”

Elias Gross and Vincent Williams were killed in the explosion, which happened at around 8:45 on a Tuesday morning at 11300 NW S. River Drive.

Sources say the two were customers of Laurie’s General Welding, including Gross, who friends said started a fuel business within the last year.

Jeanpaul Lauries (WPLG)

Two others were hospitalized, police said.

Police arrested Lauries Wednesday. An arrest report doesn’t specify what led police to determine that he acted negligently.

However, soon after the explosion, authorities confirmed that employees were working on heavy machinery before the fire ignited.

Lauries was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.