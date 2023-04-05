80º

Plan to ban butts at Miami-Dade beaches, parks moves forward

Steve Owen , Assistant News Director

MIAMI, Fla. – An ordinance, which would ban smoking on beaches and in parks in Miami-Dade County, is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Miami-Dade commissioners passed the item on first reading 13-0 during a meeting at County Hall on Tuesday.

It next heads to the Housing, Recreation, Culture & Community Development Committee on May 8 for public comment.

If the proposal passes that committee, it will head back to county commissioners for a final vote.

Scofflaw smokers could be hit with civil penalties under the ordinance, but it makes exceptions for unfiltered cigars.

The ordinance is sponsored by Kionne L. McGhee from District 9 and Roberto J. Gonzalez from District 11.

The city of Miami Beach outlawed smoking on beaches and in public parks beginning Jan. 1.

Steve Owen is the Assistant News Director at WPLG, and helps lead the daily news operations.

