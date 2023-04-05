Plan to ban butts at Miami-Dade beaches, parks moves forward

MIAMI, Fla. – An ordinance, which would ban smoking on beaches and in parks in Miami-Dade County, is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Miami-Dade commissioners passed the item on first reading 13-0 during a meeting at County Hall on Tuesday.

It next heads to the Housing, Recreation, Culture & Community Development Committee on May 8 for public comment.

If the proposal passes that committee, it will head back to county commissioners for a final vote.

Scofflaw smokers could be hit with civil penalties under the ordinance, but it makes exceptions for unfiltered cigars.

The ordinance is sponsored by Kionne L. McGhee from District 9 and Roberto J. Gonzalez from District 11.

The city of Miami Beach outlawed smoking on beaches and in public parks beginning Jan. 1.