3 men convicted of killing rapper XXXTentacion to be sentenced to life

Ian Margol, Reporter

After a long, sometimes contentious trial and more than a week of deliberations, back in March, three men accused of killing rapper XXXTentacion, were found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery. On Thursday, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams are set to be sentenced.

On Thursday, Trayvon Newsome, Michael Boatwright and Dedrick Williams are set to be sentenced.

In June 2018, the young rapper, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was leaving Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, when his car was cut off by a blue Dodge Journey.

Two masked men jumped out of the SUV, stole a bag full of cash and shot him multiple times.

Investigators say those masked men were Newsome and Boatwright and that Williams was driving the SUV with a fourth man, Robert Allen, sitting in the back seat.

In June, Allen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and testified for the state.

At 1 p.m., Williams, Newsome and Boatwright will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

All three are expected to appeal their guilty verdicts in the years to come.

