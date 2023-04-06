Man critically injured in shooting in unincorporated Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 2:06 a.m. in the 2900 block of Northwest Eighth Court in unincorporated Central Broward.

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.

BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.