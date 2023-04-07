Miami man accused of pointing gun at teens on bikes in Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 60-year-old man from Miami was arrested Thursday after he allegedly pointed a handgun at two teenagers who were riding their bicycles in the Florida Keys, authorities announced Friday.

Carlos Isidro Pol was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and improper display of a firearm.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo around 6:15 p.m. Thursday after Pol pointed a .380-caliber handgun at the teens -- ages 13 and 14 -- who were riding their bicycles in the parking lot.

The victims told deputies they were doing wheelies near the suspect’s blue BMW, but had no interaction with him.

Linhardt said Pol was pulled over in his BMW on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 102.5 and the handgun was recovered.

He admitted to pointing the handgun at the victims, Linhardt said.