2 arrested after armed robbery at Family Dollar leads to fiery crash in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police have arrested a man and a woman who they said were involved in an armed robbery that led to a fiery crash in Allapattah.

Jose Enrique Nunez and Danielle Duran, both 35, were arrested Saturday on armed robbery charges.

According to their arrest reports, officers were called to a Family Dollar store, located at 1808 NW 17th St. that morning regarding an armed robbery.

Police said an employee spotted Nunez pushing a shopping cart containing numerous items, such as dog food, socks and cans, and passing all points of sale without trying to pay for the items.

According to the report, the employee followed Nunez toward the parking lot and ordered him to return the items.

Nunez then told the employee in Spanish, “Don’t even try to touch me. Look what I have,” while pulling up his T-shirt to reveal that he had a gun on him, authorities said.

Police said Nunez then got into the passenger seat of a white Subaru Impreza and the driver fled the scene.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, robbery unit detectives later spotted the vehicle in the area of Northwest 46th Street and 27th Avenue, but then lost sight of it.

Authorities found the vehicle less than an hour later, however, after it collided with an SUV in the area of 3169 NW 14th St., causing the SUV to burst into flames.

Police said Nunez and Duran got out of their car and ran off, but were apprehended with assistance from K-9 units and SWAT team members.

Both were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.

Police said Duran confessed to being involved in the armed robbery.