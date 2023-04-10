Plantation police release details about what led up to shooting that left suspect dead

PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police released more details Monday about what led to a fatal police-involved shooting over the weekend.

According to authorities, multiple officers were involved in a shooting around 3:22 p.m. Saturday at the Plantation Inn, located at 375 North State Road 7.

Plantation police said officers responded to the inn in reference to shots being fired and made contact with a man who pulled out a gun from his waistband.

According to police, the man pointed the gun at officers and was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man killed by police was identified as Homea “Tony” Spence Jr., 44, who relatives said leaves behind a wife and two children.

According to his family, Spence had mental health problems and had recently completed a program under the Baker Act to deal with those issues.

“He just came home from a program, working hard to get his life back on track,” a family member said. “He was a nice person, he did everything right, he cared about family.”

Police said Spence was a convicted felon and was in possession of a stolen gun when he was killed.

“All involved officers have been placed on administrative leave, as is our policy,” the police department said in a news release Monday. “We mourn any loss of life, and are working alongside the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate this incident. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protect and serve this community.”