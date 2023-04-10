Witness video shows effort to save life of man killed by police in Plantation

A witness recorded a video that showed a police officer doing chest compressions on Homea Spence on Saturday just near the intersection of North State Road Seven and West Broward Boulevard.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police officers fatally shot a 44-year-old man who they said pulled out a gun and pointed it at them on Saturday in Plantation. Detectives later learned the convicted felon had wielded a stolen gun, police said.

Relatives identified Homea Spence as the man who died on Saturday outside of the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge and said he had recently been hospitalized and released for mental health issues.

One of his cousins protested: “Why couldn’t they use a Taser?”

The officers involved in this shooting were on administrative leave, in accordance with Florida Department of Law Enforcement protocol after police-involved shootings.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.