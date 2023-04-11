BSO: Pickup truck driver hits, kills 84-year-old man in Wawa parking lot

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A pickup truck driver hit and killed an 84-year-old Deerfield Beach man walking through a gas station parking lot early Tuesday morning, officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

According to BSO, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the Wawa store at 20 SW 12th Ave., just off Hillsboro Boulevard and Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said the pedestrian, Juan Fuentes, was walking through the parking lot near the fuel pumps when Bryan Handy, 42, driving a 2018 Ford F-250 and maneuvering to a pump, struck and killed the senior.

Codd said investigators determined that neither excessive speed nor impairment were believed to be factors in the crash and Handy, of Deerfield Beach, remained at the scene.

Detectives continued to investigate the crash as of Tuesday afternoon, Codd said.

Authorities haven’t said whether they intend to cite the driver or file any charges.