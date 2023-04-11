Miami-Dade, Broward residents brace for heavy rain, flooding

A Flood Watch was issued Tuesday morning for Miami-Dade and Broward counties and it’s expected to be in effect through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

MIAMI – One day after heavy rains swept through South Florida making streets in downtown Miami streets impassible and leaving drivers stranded, the downpour is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch that is expected to remain in effect into Wednesday night for metro Miami-Dade and Broward, which has left city and county workers stepping things up to avoid more flooding.

“I heard it was flooded north of the river and down here it was the same as right now,” said Miami resident Jorge Miranda.

In Biscayne Bay, the choppy conditions are a clear sign of the weather moving in, and with high tide making its way into the city, Miami-Dade County pump trucks are standing by in case heavier downpours lead to more flooding.

Many Brickell residents say they deal with the conditions every time a storm moves through.

“I call it the Brickell bowl,” said a woman who lives nearby the area.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area after trying to maneuver through flooded streets, especially in the area of Biscayne Boulevard near Interstate 395.

“I know how to drive in this wealthier but not a lot of people do,” said another Miami resident.

A lot of construction workers were seen throughout Miami-Dade as drivers in the area told Local 10 News they believe that contributes to the flooding in the area.

Local 10 News reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to see what their plans were to prevent the area from gathering so much water but have yet to receive a reply.