Pembroke Pines woman shoots man after online meetup, police say

Police responded to the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex after a shooting Monday night.

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An 18-year-old Pembroke Pines woman faced an attempted murder charge after an online meetup went badly, culminating in a shooting late Monday night, according to police.

According to Pembroke Pines police, the victim, a man, arranged to meet Esther Sanon in the parking lot of the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex, located at 7850 NW Third St., after the two connected through a social media website.

Sanon resides at the complex, according to police.

The meetup turned into an argument as the two sat inside the man’s vehicle at around 10:20 p.m., police said, and after Sanon refused the man’s demand that she get out, they said she fired two shots at him, hitting him once in the shoulder.

Afterward, Sanon finally exited the vehicle, running away within the complex, according to police.

Police said the victim immediately called 911 and medics took him to Memorial Regional Hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

According to police, officers found Sanon in a nearby apartment. She was taken to the BSO Main Jail on charges of attempted murder and carrying a concealed firearm.

A police news release didn’t specify the website the two met through.