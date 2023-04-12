Jurors in murder trial shed tears while viewing medical examiner’s photos of 11-year-old victim

MIAMI – At just 11 years old, when Martha’s body arrived at the medical examiner’s office she was 4-foot, 8 inches tall and she weighed a little over 60 pounds

That is how Dr. Kenneth Hutchins, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy nearly nine years ago, remembered the Miami murder victim during his testimony in court on Wednesday.

When prosecutors showed the jury photos of Martha’s body on the medical examiner’s table, some of the jurors were in tears. Hutchins said the injuries she suffered to her face were “consistent with smothering.”

Miguel Ruiz Lobo, who is 6-foot, 4 inches tall, and weighs about 210 pounds, used a knife to cut her wrists and slash her neck, according to prosecutors. Hutchin said Martha suffered “multiple injuries” and it was clear that the “manner of death” was a homicide.

Hutchins said he noticed Martha’s fingernails “were painted green.” The reference was a reminder about the DNA evidence that took center stage in court on Tuesday.

The skin under Martha’s fingernails indicated that she had fought back and by scratching her killer she had helped investigators to identify the murder suspect, according to prosecutors.

“That foreign male DNA profile from the fingernail clippings matches the DNA profile from Miguel Ruiz,” Sharon Hinez, a forensic investigator, said about the skin under Martha’s fingernails.

Earlier in the trial, prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of Ruiz Lobo arriving at the crime scene on June 22, 2014, shortly before 10:30 a.m. and leaving at about 11 a.m., in Miami’s Little Havana. Amaury Albarenga, her mother, told the jury she found her with a knife sticking out of her neck.

Miami-Dade Assistant State Attorney Laura Adams accused Ruiz Lobo of slashing Martha’s wrists in an attempt to fool others into thinking that she had committed suicide when he had killed her because she had dared to ask her mother to break up with him.

Ruiz Lobo, 51, who has insisted that he didn’t kill Martha, announced Wednesday in court that he will not be testifying during his trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Ruiz Lobo has been in the custody of Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation since July 21, 2014. Records show he was held without bond on charges of first-degree murder, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and sexual battery on a minor by an adult.

Prosecutors later dropped the sexual battery charge. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez is presiding over the case. His trial began on April 3, and the next trial hearing is at 9 a.m., on Thursday.

