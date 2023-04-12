Toy gun leads to scare, lockdown at 4 schools in Broward County

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – What turned out to be a toy gun led to a scare Wednesday morning at a Broward County high school, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, deputies responded to Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes shortly after 7:45 a.m. after receiving a report about an armed person on campus.

She said BSO district deputies and BSO’s Threat Management Unit went to the school, located at 3050 NW 41st St., and immediately began to review the live camera feeds and establish a perimeter.

Boyd Anderson and three other schools were placed on lockdown, Caro said.

According to Caro, detectives discovered that a student had seen another student with what appeared to be a gun.

Deputies located the student in question a short time later and discovered that the item was actually a toy gun.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

It’s unclear whether the student accused of bringing the toy gun to school will face disciplinary action.