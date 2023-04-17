2 men face charges over stolen pickup truck, track loader in Miami-Dade

Detectives arrested Yunier Alonso, left, on April 11, and Michael Lopez, right, on April 14, in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives recently found two stolen vehicles in a mobile home park, near the intersection of Krome Avenue and Okeechobee Road, in a remote area of rural Miami-Dade County.

The stolen vehicles — a 2006 white Ford F-450, a pickup truck, and a Kubota SVL95 track loader — were parked in a corner lot of the mobile home park, just east of the Florida Everglades, police said.

The owner of the Ford F-450 used a GPS to track his truck, police said. Thieves had removed the utility bed, but the owner was able to recover a pro-generator, a compressor, and a welder, according to the arrest form.

Detectives arrested Yunier Alonso, a resident of the mobile home park, at about 6:20 p.m., on April 11, where the stolen vehicles were at 14601 NW 185 St., west of Hialeah.

Detectives also arrested Michael Lopez, the owner of the mobile home lot, during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m., on April 14, at Northwest 117 Avenue and West Okeechobee Road.

Alonso, 41, and Lopez, 49, appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Monday afternoon. They are facing charges of operating, owning, aiding, and abetting a chop shop, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a vehicle, a third-degree felony; and defaced or altered vehicle identification mark, also a third-degree felony.

Location

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Manager Frine Gomez contributed to this report.