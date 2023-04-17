Man wanted for murder in Marathon overdose death captured in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – A man wanted for murder in connection to a Marathon overdose death is set to be extradited back to the Florida Keys after Oklahoma authorities captured him over the weekend.

Jeremiah Johnson, 42, was arrested in Tulsa Sunday.

Authorities arrested a co-defendant, Ronald Meyers III, 39, in February. He was captured in South Carolina and faced charges of murder and the use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony in the death of Brandon Marr, 42, in February 2022.

Marr was found dead at a friend’s Grassy Key apartment in Feb. 2022, having died from a combination of alcohol and cocaine use.

Authorities said investigators found that Marr had contacted Meyers several times to purchase cocaine in the hours before his death.

“Meyers was unable to facilitate the transaction but made arrangements for Johnson to sell Marr the cocaine on his behalf,” MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said in a news release following Meyers’ arrest. “Detectives executed a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and obtained evidence of that communication between Meyers and Johnson. Meyers and Johnson also removed evidence from their residence upon learning Marr died.”

Johnson’s arrest Sunday came after an anonymous tipster informed police that he had been admitted to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Tulsa Police Department.

The report states that officers arrested Johnson after he was discharged.

He remained held in the Tulsa County Jail.