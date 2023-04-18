Police: Woman arrested after attacking fellow patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old woman was arrested Monday after she attacked a fellow patient at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, authorities said.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Mikala Ariel Walker, who is homeless, and the 71-year-old victim were both Baker Act patients who were staying on the fourth floor of the hospital.

Miami-Dade police said both of them were at the nurses station around 4:10 p.m. Monday when Walker became upset while on the phone and randomly approached the victim as he was speaking with staff members, striking him in the face with both hands and with the staff’s mobile phone.

According to the arrest report, Walker then backed away as hospital staff intervened.

Police said the attack was “unprovoked” and “there was no interaction between (Walker) and the victim prior to the incident.

The victim suffered a cut to his forehead, which required eight stitches.

Walker was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.