9 out of 12 gas terminals operating at Port Everglades; long lines continue at some gas stations

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. – There are still nine out of 12 gas terminals in operation Thursday at Port Everglades, a spokeswoman for the port confirmed, and it’s unclear when the remaining three will reopen.

“The privately managed petroleum companies continue to distribute gas and diesel to retailers and partners in 12 southern Florida counties,” a news release from the port stated. “Fuel continues to arrive to the port by ship. There are three fuel ships at berth and two waiting offshore. Generally, a ship transporting gasoline has more than a day’s worth of fuel. Fuel ships carry the gamut of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.”

The port’s update comes as many people were still experiencing long lines at gas stations across South Florida.

A couple people told Local 10 News, however, that they were able to find gas stations with no lines Thursday morning in Broward County, so that is hopefully an indicator that the gas crisis is easing.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there is plenty of gas, but people need to stop panic buying to prevent the long lines at gas stations.

“With the improved weather, distribution will also continue to improve and we anticipate no additional gas shortages,” she said. “While this is good news, we ask that you please only purchase gas when you absolutely need it.”

For reference, she explained that the Shell gas station she was speaking at received 5,000 gallons of gasoline Tuesday afternoon and ran out by 7 p.m.

The gas station typically pumps 3,000 gallons of gas in an entire day.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher said Wednesday that the county is seeking to mandate that any new privately-owned pumps installed at Port Everglades be raised to withstand higher water.

“We are going to be changing our ordinance to make sure any future terminals that are on board, they have to elevate their pumps,” he said.