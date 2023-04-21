Rumors swirl about North Bay Village condo building

With only four days until residents are forced to evacuate their six-decade-old condominium building in North Bay Village, many are still questioning the decision by local officials.

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – With only four days until residents are forced to evacuate their six-decade-old condominium building in North Bay Village, many are still questioning the decision by local officials.

Officials deemed the building unsafe Thursday afternoon, forcing residents to evacuate the property by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The building, known as the Majestic Isle condominiums, is located at 7946 East Drive.

According to property records, the waterfront building, located on Harbor Island, was constructed in 1960.

The building was inspected last Friday in anticipation of the required 60-year building certification.

However, because of the recent rainfall and historic storm, North Bay Village Mayor Brent Latham said it’s a safety issue, designating the 36-unit building unsafe.

“Part of the roof did collapse with the recent rainfall, and that’s what triggered the report which has led to the conclusion that the building can’t be inhabited at this time,” said Latham. “The hard part is the effect this has on the individuals’ lives, and how do we deal with and mitigate that.”

The 36-unit building houses 55 residents, city spokesperson Julie Leonardi said in a statement.

Homeowner Lenny Fagundo is one of those residents. He’s owned his unit for 30 years and thinks the decision to evacuate was an abrupt one.

“Such short notice and you know, it’s hard,” said Fagundo.

The ruling has left unit owners and their tenants, about 55 of them, extremely frustrated.

On Friday, residents said they were hearing a lot of rumors as to why the evacuation is happening now.

Residents told Local 10 News that the decision was made so that all the developers can snatch up the land.

“The last thing we want to see is people being forced out of their building,” said Latham.

Local 10 News asked Lathom to clarify the rumors about the high-priced developers and the building being sold.

“There are no contracts that I’m aware of,” said Latham. “I’m aware of discussions that have been going on for a long time maybe a year or more and nothing that has come to fruition.”

Latham says he wants to help residents move back into the building after it is reconstructed.

“We want to help these people rebuild their building and move back in. The building hasn’t been condemned. It can be fixed,” he said. There are ways to bring to resources to the table and the city has multiple ways to offer resources to help them reconstruct their building.”

As the moving process starts for residents, the city says it is standing by and ready to help those that need it.

“In the course of the last 24 hours, we found that a lot of people are able to find situations for themselves in terms of friends and family,” said Latham.

County officials are looking into hotels in the area to help residents find a place to stay.

Officials have set up a website to help residents, which you can view by clicking here.

Local 10 News Digital Journalist Chris Gothner contributed to this story.